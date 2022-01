The State Commission on Industrial and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has classified Rivne region as a "red" zone of epidemic danger since January 27.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov announced this on his Telegram channel following the results of the commission's meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger should be introduced in the territory of Rivne region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that coronavirus outbreak has started in Ukraine.

On January 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 19,118 over January 23 to 3,889,488, and the number of deaths increased by 161 over January 23 to 99,443; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 48%, and the number of new deaths increased by 2.4 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 25, a total of 3,889,488 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 99,443 deaths; 3,591,201 had recovered.

On January 24, a total of 19,118 new disease cases were recorded, 161 people died, and 5,863 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 24, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (19,118 vs 5,863).

At the same time, on January 24, a total of 1,507 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down by 17.9% over January 23.

On January 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 12,915 over January 22 to 3,870,370, and the number of deaths increased by 67 over January 22 to 99,282; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 16.4%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 22%.

On January 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,444 over January 21 to 3,857,455, and the number of deaths increased by 86 over January 21 to 99,215; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 31.3%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 36.8%.