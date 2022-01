The number of the Armed Forces has been increased by 11,000 to 261,000, of which 10,000 are territorial defense forces.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this at a briefing following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reznikov reported on the implementation of the law on the foundations of national resistance, which came into force on January 1, 2022.

According to the document, the first stage of territorial defense forces is being formed in peacetime.

"According to the provisions of the law, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been increased by 11,000, of which 10,000 are territorial defense forces, and 1,000 are special operations forces that are supposed to support the resistance movement," Reznikov said.

According to him, the territorial defense command, four directorates and the corresponding battalions have been formed.

Besides, 25 territorial defense brigades will be created.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in July 2021, the Verkhovna Rada increased the number of the Armed Forces from 250,000 to 261,000 people.