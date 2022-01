Cabinet Deprives Klitschko Of Right To Nominate District Administrations Heads For Appointment By Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers has deprived the Mayor of Kyiv, Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko of the right to nominate the heads of district administrations for appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 43 dated January 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of a regional, Kyiv and Sevastopol city, district state administration in the city of Kyiv and Sevastopol is appointed to the post and dismissed from the post by the President on the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with the proposals of the Prime Minister," the resolution says.

Previously, the heads of district administrations in Kyiv were appointed and dismissed in accordance with the proposals of the head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirms that he currently has tense relations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.