Poroshenko Not Hands Over His Passport

Former President Petro Poroshenko has not handed over his passport.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"He did not fulfill this obligation (on handing over his passport to travel abroad)," the SBI said.

The SBI added that, by a court decision, Poroshenko is obliged to hand over his passports to the relevant state authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv banned Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

The ex-President is obliged to arrive at every request to the court, to the prosecutor and the investigator, not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the appropriate permission.

Poroshenko is also required to deposit a passport for traveling abroad or other documents giving the right for it.

Poroshenko plans three foreign trips in the near future, despite the obligation to hand over his passport.