The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to consider national security issues regarding external and internal threats.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the National Security and Defense Council.

The meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was convened on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting will take place at 05.00 p.m. in the Office of the President.

The meeting will consider measures to ensure national security regarding internal and external threats, issues of the current state of affairs in the economy, energy, countering the coronavirus pandemic, and others.

A briefing by NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov is scheduled at 06:30 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, parliamentary factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada intend to discuss with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on January 25 the situation regarding the likelihood of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Reznikov urged citizens to consider how they are ready to join the defense of the state.