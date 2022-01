UK Evacuating Part Of Embassy Staff From Ukraine Due To Threat From Russia

The United Kingdom has decided to evacuate part of the embassy staff in Ukraine because of the threat from Russia.

The UK government announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the growing threat from Russia, the government has decided to temporarily recall some embassy employees and their families from Kyiv," the statement said.

At the same time, it is reported that the British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out its work, including providing consular assistance and support to British citizens in Ukraine.

The UK government advises its citizens to refrain from any trips other than essential to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the U.S. Department of State has allowed the employees of the embassy in Ukraine to leave the country and ordered their family members to leave the country due to the security threat from Russia.