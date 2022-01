Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom has stopped natural gas supplies to Poland through Ukraine.

That follows from the operational data by the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, as of January 22, gas transit through the gas measuring station (GIS) Drozdovychy was not carried out.

Transit of gas to Poland through the territory of Ukraine had not been carried out since January 19.

At the same time, on January 17, gas transit to Poland amounted to 3.8 million cubic meters, while on January 18, the transit amounted to only 241,000 cubic meters.

The long-term contract for the purchase of natural gas signed in 1996 between the Polish company PGNiG (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.) and Gazprom expires in 2022.

In total, in 2021, gas transit to Poland through Ukraine amounted to 3.8 billion cubic meters. m, which is 1% more than in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of October 2021, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Hungary through the territory of Ukraine.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator reduced its net profit 3.5 times or by UAH 14.6 billion to UAH 5.8 billion.

The length of the main Ukrainian gas pipeline is 33,080 kilometers.