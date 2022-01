Reznikov Urges Citizens To Consider How They Ready To Join Defense Of State

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov urged citizens to consider how they are ready to join the defense of the state.

He wrote about this in his column in the Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Secondly, I urge citizens to consider how you are ready to join the defense of the state. As I noted, there are separate reserves of combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Forming a reserve of territorial defense, we must simultaneously fill and improve the quality of the reserve of other components of the Armed Forces. You have a choice," he wrote.

He also asked for a realistic assessment of the situation.

The Minister said that the deployment of the national resistance system, in particular territorial defense, continues around the clock, but there will definitely be some trouble.

For example, there will be enough weapons and ammunition, but somewhere the military will receive unfinished premises.

At the same time, he assured that such a problem would be solved and the premises would be quickly prepared.

"Somewhere, the employees of the recruiting centers have not yet figured out what to do. We will quickly teach them. Now we are working on the maximum simplification of procedures, their digitalization, so that there is no need to collect unnecessary paperwork. I would like to apologize in advance to those who have encountered some shortcomings. I ask you to treat with understanding and I urge you to perceive them not as problems, but as tasks," Reznikov said.

He added that in the near future, systematic informing of citizens wishing to serve in the Territorial Defense Forces or the reserve about the algorithm of actions will begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, the Ministry of Defense announced that weapons would be assigned to those who sign a contract and serve in the territorial defense reserve.