The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine considers the decision of the U.S. Embassy on the leave of their employees from Ukraine premature.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs took note of the decision of the U.S. Department of State on the departure of family members of the employees of the American embassy in Kyiv, as well as providing some employees with the opportunity to travel on a voluntary basis. Respecting the right of foreign states to ensure the security of their diplomatic missions, we consider such a step by the American side to be premature and the manifestation of excessive fear. In fact, there have been no cardinal changes in the security situation recently: the threat of new waves of Russian aggression has remained constant since 2014, and the accumulation of Russian troops near the state border began in April last year," the Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry said that the decision of the U.S. Department of State does not mean that all employees of the U.S. embassy will now leave Ukraine.

It is also reported that the embassy will continue its full-fledged work.

The ministry notes that Russia is currently making active efforts to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.

"A large amount of misinformation, manipulations, and fakes are being spread in the Ukrainian and international media space in order to start panic among Ukrainians and foreigners, scare businesses, undermine the economic and financial stability of our state. In this situation, it is important to soberly assess the risks and remain calm," the Foreign Ministry said.

It is also noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and all Ukrainian diplomacy are now consolidating unprecedentedly large support for Ukraine from international partners in order to deter Russia from its aggressive actions, to ensure the security of Ukrainian citizens and the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia was importing tanks, artillery mounts and ammunition to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The United States believes that Russia may start hostilities in Ukraine at any moment and has ordered the families of the embassy employees in Ukraine to leave the country due to possible military actions by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks citizens not to panic and critically evaluate information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.