The batteries to power new energy vehicles. Photo by Xinhua.

China's output of storage batteries to power new energy vehicles (NEVs) leaped 163.4% year on year to reach 219.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2021 as the NEV industry continued to boom, industrial data showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The output of lithium iron phosphate batteries stood at 125.4 GWh last year, skyrocketing 262.9% from a year ago, data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

China also produced 93.9 GWh of ternary lithium batteries during the period, up 93.6% year on year, the data showed.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) were exceptional last year, surging approximately 160% to 3.52 mln units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The booming NEV sales followed the gradual improvement of China's supporting infrastructure. By the end of 2021, China had built 75,000 charging stations, 2.62 mln charging piles and 1,298 battery swapping stations.