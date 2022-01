People visit the Bund in east China's Shanghai. Photo Xinhua/Liu Ying.

"Shanghai recorded 60 new regional headquarters of multinationals in 2021, bringing the total number of such regional headquarters to 831", – said Gong Zheng, the mayor of Shanghai, at a press conference.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The numbr of foreign-invested research centers in Shanghai reached 506, with a rise of 25 in 2021.

"The city remains a hot destination for foreign investment to expand their industrial chains and beef up innovation", – said Gong.

Statistics showed the actual use of foreign capital in Shanghai reached $22.55 bln last year, up 11.5% year on year, a record high despite COVID-19.