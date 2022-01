The renovation work to rescue a 1,000-year-old pagoda from collapsing has been completed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to a local legislature meeting. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Wu'anzhou white pagoda in the city of Chifeng dates back to the early Liao Dynasty (907-1125). It is a part of the Wu'anzhou ruins, which was listed as a national key cultural relic in 2013.

Before the repair project began in May 2020, there had been at least 18 wide cracks and more than 100 holes on the leaning pagoda.

Traditional techniques and materials were used to ensure the safety of the pagoda's structure and prevent it from corrosion and other ill conditions, according to information released at the sixth session of the 13th People's Congress of the region.

Renovation workers adhere to minimum intervention and maintain the original state of cultural relics and other international principles of cultural relics protection.

In the process of survey, design and construction, a large number of scientific and technological means, such as tower vibration monitoring and three-dimensional scanning are adopted to obtain rich information, acknowledge the construction techniques and assist the maintenance work.