A Chinese research team has independently developed a six-foot skiing robot, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The Shanghai Jiaotong University has passed a series of control ability, intelligent recognition, route planning, and decision-making tests on primary and intermediate tracks, alongside human skiers, the varsity said earlier this week.

During testing, the robot skied along a 400-meterintre mediate track with a slope of 18 degrees at a speed of over 10m/s.

Using technologies like intelligent recognition and braking control, it passed tests related to speed, turning, stability, route planning, obstacle avoidance and human-robot interaction.

It can safely pass between human skiers through wireless remote human-robot interaction technology.

According to the research team, relying on advanced technologies like 5G and WiFi, robot skiing competitions will be possible through remote control.

Robots will also become important participants in ice and snow sports in the future. They will conduct patrol and rescue tasks to create a more comfortable and safer ice and snow experience for humans.

China develops six-foot skiing robot. Video by Xinhua.