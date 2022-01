Zelenskyy Considering U.S. Military Assistance To Ukraine Stronger Than Before

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering U.S. military assistance to Ukraine stronger than before.

He said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that the military support from the Biden Administration is stronger than it was before. Whether it is sufficient, I will not say, but this is not about a specific American President. We are facing a hybrid war. We are being attacked: military attack, cyber attacks and energy attacks," the head of state said, answering the question of whether U.S. President Joe Biden provided Ukraine with the military assistance and weapons necessary to protect against the Russian invasion, and what else Ukraine wants.

When asked about the details of the weapons provided, Zelenskyy declined to answer.

"Honestly, I'm not one of those political leaders who discuss the smallest details of military support, because I believe that they should be kept confidential," he stressed.

