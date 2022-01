Chinese scientists have implemented twin-field quantum key distribution (QKD) through an 833-km optical fiber, setting a new world record in the relevant field, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The experiment, led by Guo Guangcan and Han Zhengfu from the University of Science and Technology of China, is a solid step towards building reliable and efficient terrestrial quantum-secure networks over a scale of 1,000 km.

According to the law of quantum physics, the photons carrying signals cannot be amplified or relayed via classical optical techniques to maintain quantum security. As a result, the transmission loss of the channel limits its achievable distance, and this has been a huge barrier to building large-scale quantum-secure networks.

Fiber-based QKD is a new technology that may realize this goal. The experiment results have been published in Nature Photonics, a peer-reviewed scientific journal under the Nature Publishing Group.