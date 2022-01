Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated the city is ready to give a firm rebuff to a potential invader.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Terekhov notes that Kharkiv was and will be a Ukrainian city, whose inhabitants are citizens of a united and indivisible Ukraine.

He writes that anyone who encroaches on the capture of Kharkiv must understand that not only Kharkiv residents, but all Ukrainians will stand up to defend the city.

“In turn, I want to assure all Kharkiv residents that the city is ready to give a firm rebuff to a potential invader, we have all the forces and means to defend Kharkiv,” he wrote.

Terekhov assures that there is no cause for concern, and Kharkiv will continue to develop under a peaceful sky.

