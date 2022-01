State Commission On Technogenic And Environmental Safety And Emergencies Classifies Ivano-Frankivsk Region As

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Ivano-Frankivsk region as the "red" zone of epidemic danger from January 24.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on his Telegram channel following a meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Based on the results (of the meeting), the State Commission decided to establish from 12:00 a.m. on January 24, 2022 the "red" level of epidemic danger in the territory of Ivano-Frankivsk region,” he wrote.

Thus, from January 24, restrictive anti-epidemic measures, provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger, should be introduced in the territory of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko says that an outbreak of coronavirus has begun in Ukraine.