Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia is not planning an attack on Ukraine.

He announced this at a press conference following talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You claim that we (Russia) are going to attack Ukraine, although we have repeatedly explained that this is not so," Lavrov answered a journalist's question.

He also added that Russian officials have never threatened Ukrainians.

"I want to remind once again to those who analyze our public statements, analyze our positions, that Russia has never threatened the Ukrainian people anywhere through its official representatives. President Zelenskyy, who was taken under their wing by our Western colleagues, who are patronizing him, encouraging him to do any tricks, said publicly that if someone feels Russian among the citizens of Ukraine, then let him get out of Ukraine for Russia, and those who in the Donbas oppose the Kyiv regime, he called not people, but specimen, therefore, who threatens whom, and what these threats will result in, is a big question," Lavrov said.

According to him, the meeting ended with an agreement that next week the United States will provide Russia with written answers to all proposals.

According to media reports, the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lasted 1.5 hours in Geneva.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that Russia was importing tanks, artillery mounts and ammunition to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks citizens not to panic and critically evaluate information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, January 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken called on Ukraine to prevent the polarization of society and noted that the U.S. intends to continue military assistance to Ukraine in the coming weeks.