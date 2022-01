The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has appealed against the preventive measure of former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of high treason, in the form of a personal recognizance.

The press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 21, 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office filed an appeal against the court's decision to apply a measure of restraint against the suspect, a parliamentarian - the fifth President of Ukraine in the form of a personal recognizance," it was said.

Prosecutors will insist on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a bail in the amount of UAH 1 billion against the suspect.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Poroshenko is suspected of contributing to the activities of terrorist organizations of the LPR and DPR, acting by prior conspiracy with a group of people, in particular from among representatives of the top leadership of Russia.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to take Poroshenko into custody and chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of a personal recognizance.

The court forbade Poroshenko to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of law enforcement agencies and the court, as well as travel abroad.