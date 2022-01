The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko states that he continues to use the seized property.

One of Poroshenko's lawyers, Ihor Holovan, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The property he owns, he uses," the lawyer said.

According to him, the court decision on the seizure of property does not reflect whether Poroshenko can use it.

In this regard, the former President continues to use the property.

"The property that he handed over to journalists is already their property rights ..." added the lawyer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason.

Thus, Poroshenko's property and corporate rights were arrested.

Besides, the house of the ex-President in Kozyn (Kyiv region) was arrested.

Poroshenko's defense appealed against the arrest of his property.