President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits occupation of Kharkiv by Russia which will be a full-scale invasion.

He said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If Russia decides to increase their escalation, of course, they are going to do this in those territories where historically live people who had family ties with Russia. Kharkiv, which is under the control of the Ukrainian government, could be occupied. Russia needs an excuse: they will say that they are protecting Russian-speaking population," the President said, when asked if he was worried that the Russians were seeking to invade certain parts of Ukraine.

The head of state admitted such a scenario, since a similar thing happened with the Crimean peninsula.

However, in the case of such a move, Ukraine will consider it a full-scale invasion.

“After the occupation and annexation of Crimea, we understand that this is feasible and could happen. But I don’t know what they are going to do, because these are big cities. More than 1 million people live in Kharkiv. This will not be just an occupation, this will be the beginning of a full-scale war," Zelenskyy stressed.

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to install a more friendly government to him in Ukraine, the President said that even if that were possible, it would be the most short-lived government.

“To create a government that would be completely controlled by Russia would be impossible. Even if they do, it will be the most short-lived government, because people simply will not accept it. Maybe Putin thinks that most Ukrainians support him and his policies. I I think it's a big mistake to think so," the head of state summed up.

