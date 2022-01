Chinese police seized 27 tonnes of illicit drugs in anti-drug operations in 2021, said an official with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

At a press conference, Liang Yun, head of the MPS' anti-narcotics bureau, also said that about 54,000 criminal cases involving drugs were solved in the year, and 77,000 suspects were apprehended.

China's war on drugs continued to progress steadily, noted Liang, adding that the number of drug-related criminal cases and the number of illicit drugs seized have been on the decline for consecutive years.

Both numbers are lower than figures in 2020 when more than 55 tonnes of drugs were seized and 64,000 drug-related cases solved.