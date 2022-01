Ukrzaliznytsia Ups Income From Sale Of Scrap Metal 2.8 Times To UAH 1.7 Billion In 2021

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC increased income from the sale of scrap metal in the Prozorro.Sales electronic trading system 2.8 times to UAH 1.704 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC successfully held 106 auctions for the sale of scrap metal in the Prozorro.Sales electronic trading system, selling 203,400 tons of scrap for the amount of UAH 1.704 billion. The specified amount is by 13.7% more than the starting price of the auctions and 2.8 times more than the amount of scrap metal sales in 2020.

At the same time, according to the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2022 approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, it is planned to sell scrap metal for a total of UAH 1.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter, Ukrzaliznytsia sold 141,000 tons of scrap metal for UAH 1.033 billion.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia, according to operational data, increased EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation) by 42.8% to UAH 14.5 billion and received UAH 457.5 million in net profit against loss of UAH 11.9 billion in 2020.

At the end of last year, the company received a net income of UAH 86.6 billion, which is by 15% more than in 2020.

In December 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2022 with a net profit of UAH 1.68 billion and an income of UAH 101.98 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.