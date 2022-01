PrivatBank’s former board chairman Oleksandr Dubilet has been served with notification of suspicion of committing economic crimes via a letter sent to his address in Ukraine, a message sent to his email address, and a WhatsApp message sent to his smartphone number.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet was served with notification of suspicion of large-scale embezzlement and forgery of official documents on February 22, 2021.

This notification of suspicion was sent by mail to his last known address in Ukraine and the last known address of his place of residence.

Besides, the notification of suspicion was sent to his smartphone number via the WhatsApp messaging app, as well as to his email address.

According to the court documents, Dubilet lives in Israel, and he has been put on the international wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered Dubilet’s arrest in absentia on suspicion of committing economic crimes in Ukraine.

Dubilet is suspected of embezzling UAH 136 million from PrivatBank.