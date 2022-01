Judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Oleksii Sokolov took a leave the day after the decision to impose a preventive measure on former President Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the court.

Sokolov took a leave on Thursday, January 20.

There is an order for the leave.

The court did not specify the reasons for the leave of the judge.

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets said on Facebook that an announcement was posted on the door of Sokolov's office that the judge was on a leave on January 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv banned former President Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

The court refused to arrest Poroshenko and chose a personal recognizance for him.

The decision was made by judge Sokolov, who was appointed to the post of judge indefinitely by decree of Poroshenko in 2017, when the latter was President.