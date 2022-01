United States To Allocate Additional USD 200 Million To Ukraine For Defense

The United States of America (USA) intends to allocate an additional USD 200 million to Ukraine for strengthening security and defense.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, I can also confirm that the Biden Administration recently approved USD 200 million in additional assistance to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He stressed that this U.S. assistance was not provided earlier.

Kuleba added that the United States is ready to further strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine and, in the case of a Russian invasion, the United States will provide additional assistance to Ukraine, not taking into account the aid already approved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States intended to continue military assistance to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Earlier, the United States decided to increase defense assistance to Ukraine to USD 300 million in 2022.