Court Does Not Impose To Poroshenko Obligation To Wear Electronic Bracelet

The Pecherskyi District Court did not impose on former President Petro Poroshenko the obligation to wear an electronic control bracelet.

This is stated in the court decision on choosing a preventive measure for him, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court established a number of obligations for Poroshenko, but among them there is no obligation to wear an electronic control device.

In general, Poroshenko has 4 obligations: to arrive at each request to the prosecutor, to the pre-trial investigation body (State Bureau of Investigation), to the court; not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the investigation, the prosecutor or the court; inform the prosecutor, investigation or court about the change of place of residence or work; hand over foreign passport.

No other restrictions are provided.

Thus, Poroshenko will not wear an electronic bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to take Poroshenko into custody and chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of a personal recognizance.