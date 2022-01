Biden Believes That Putin Will "Enter" Ukraine, But Does Not Want Full-Scale War

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "enter" Ukraine, but does not want a full-scale war.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the English publication BBC.

Biden said Putin would pay a serious and expensive price for an invasion, but pointed out that a "minor" invasion might be treated differently.

"There are disagreements in NATO about what countries are willing to do depending on what happens. If Russian troops cross the border ... I think that changes everything," the U.S. President said.

He also stressed that Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, and it depends on what it does.

Later, the White House stressed that any Russian military intervention would be met with a swift and tough response from the West.

"If any Russian military forces cross the border of Ukraine, this will be a new invasion, and it will be met with a quick, tough and united response from the United States and our allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, Biden assured Zelenskyy of a "strong response" in the case of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.