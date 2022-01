NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Assures Zelenskyy NATO Will Not Compromise On Key Principles In Talks With

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, has assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the alliance will not compromise on key principles in negotiations with Russia.

Stoltenberg announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Spoke to President [of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy] to express NATO’s strong support for Ukraine in face of Russia threat. Allies call on Russia to de-escalate immediately. We are ready to engage in further dialogue with Russia but won’t compromise on key principles," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Stoltenberg said during a joint news briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on January 18 that NATO allies were helping Ukraine to uphold its right to self-defense with the support that the allies were providing to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry released in mid-December 2021 Russian-prepared draft treaties with the United States and NATO on provision of legal guarantees of Russia's security, which require NATO to rule out further eastward expansion, particularly admission of Ukraine into the organization.

A series of talks between the West and the Russian Federation began in January, after which Stoltenberg has said that the dialogue between Russia and NATO at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was difficult but added that the dialogue should continue.

During the talks, NATO reportedly rejected Russia’s demand for security guarantees in terms of Ukraine not joining the alliance.