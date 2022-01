Poroshenko Planning 3 Foreign Trips In Near Future, Despite Obligation To Surrender His Passport For Travel Ab

Former President Petro Poroshenko has said he is planning three trips abroad in the near future, although the Pecherskyi District Court has ordered him to hand over his passports to travel abroad.

He told reporters about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have three foreign visits. The first is from the 25th (of January) to NATO," Poroshenko said.

According to him, the seizure of passports hinders his political activities.

He also believes that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine had no effect on the court's decision to impose a measure of restraint on him in the form of a personal recognizance.

Poroshenko said that the courts in Ukraine are independent.

"(Blinken's visit) could not influence the decision of the court. Our judges are independent," he said.

Poroshenko's supporters met this phrase in court with humor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv banned former President Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has banned former President Petro Poroshenko from leaving Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of law enforcement agencies and the court.