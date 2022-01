United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Ukraine to prevent the polarization of society.

He announced this at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to encourage Ukrainians to work towards Euro-Atlantic integration, and also to prevent the polarization of society, as this will help Russia in its cynical efforts. Do not let Moscow divide you," Blinken stressed.

He noted that leaders inside and outside the Ukrainian government should put aside their differences in favor of the common national interest.

Blinken added that Ukraine should be united in such difficult times.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Wednesday, January 19, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On January 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to take former President Petro Poroshenko into custody on suspicion of treason and assistance to terrorist organizations and chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of a personal recognizance.