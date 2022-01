The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko intends to appeal against the election of a personal recognizance to him.

One of the lawyers of the former President, Illia Novikov, told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will appeal," he said.

The defense does not agree with such a measure of restraint (personal recognizance), since there are a number of obligations that their client and lawyers do not accept.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to take Poroshenko into custody and chose for him a measure of restraint in the form of a personal recognizance.