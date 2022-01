Officials, athletes and experts from Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states and Eurasian countries participated, both online and offline, in the China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue. It had as its theme, "Together for a Shared Future", which is also the theme of the Beijing Winter Games. This was reported by China Daily.

The event was jointly hosted by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO and China Daily.

Here are some highlights of the dialogue.

Mher Sahakyan, director of the China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research, Armenia Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

This (the Beijing Winter Olympic Games) is a good opportunity for world leaders to meet in Beijing and, in a friendly atmosphere, find ways of solving problems and starting dialogue for peace and security. The spirit of the Winter Olympics is a chance to create and develop collaboration, not only in sport, but also in other areas, among the nations of the world. As we see it, the Games also provide an opportunity for dialogue between the young leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other countries, as we are all here because of this reason, so I hope that we all will share contacts and continue cooperation in the future to build a better world.

Tamar Kvlividze, social media content creator, Georgia. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

The importance of the Olympic Games as an international event is unparalleled, for the Olympics are the embodiment of human solidarity, peace and the pursuit of limits. In the face of modern problems, such as resource scarcity and environmental destruction, I believe it is even more important to set an example of caring for the planet when hosting the Olympics. Under the three mantras of "reuse", "sustainability" and "Hi-Tech", the Beijing Winter Olympics are not only the biggest event in the sporting community but at the same time, set the example of reflecting modern problems and providing solutions. In hosting the Games, China has sought to save resources, promote economic development and avoid pollution. If we want a better future, I believe this is what we must focus on.

Alina Gornosko, athlete at Belarusian State Sports University, Belarus. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

Today, while facing the global challenges of COVID-19, it is important to preserve the values of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and the humanistic principles that form the basis of Olympism and the Olympic Games. We athletes can do a lot in this regard; share our own experiences, emotions, understanding and determination, our ability to be friends and help, and serve as examples of courage and the pursuit of perfection and harmony. I think that Olympians were and remain an example to the younger generation. They are able to motivate children to not only strive for sporting excellence, but also to become models for personal development and spiritual, physical and intellectual health.

Ihor Shevyrov, journalist, observer of Kyiv Diplomatic, Ukraine. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be the games of openness. As a result of its reforms, Beijing has become a modern metropolis, rapidly developing in terms of advanced innovations and smart technologies in transport, infrastructure and communications, a city where small and medium-sized businesses, the bedrock of urban well-being, are developing intensively. In the process, Beijing has paid attention to the priorities of energy efficiency and energy conservation, as well as environmental protection. The Beijing Olympics will show that China is a hospitable host, and has carefully organized a great sporting festival for the international community.

Ordukhan Gahramanzada, secretary-general of the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations Union, Azerbaijan. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

We have been nourishing the Olympic spirit in our country for a while now. Peace, prosperity and continuously striving for development are all Olympic values shared by our youth. An overwhelming majority of our people show particular interest in Olympic sports, particularly those with roots that can be traced to our deep historical values. We take part in Olympic and sporting events not only as contestants, but also as organizers and volunteer creators of positive change. A clear manifestation of this was the successful organization of the Baku European Games in 2015, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Games held in 2017. This year, it is wonderful to see Azerbaijani athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. I wish them the best of luck!

Nuon Pharat, vice-governor of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, Cambodia. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

This 24th Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing is a proud and exciting event for Cambodia as well because it is the first time our Olympic Committee has been invited to join the Winter Games. As a tropical country, our athletes have not participated in previous Winter Games, so we are excited about doing so now. The joy of winter sports, which I personally discovered during my university years studying in cold countries, is that they bring people, and especially the young, adventure, surprise and excitement.

By Zhang Yangfei and Ren Qi/China Daily.