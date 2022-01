Police Tried To Remove Tents Of Poroshenko’s Supporters Near Kyiv Pecherskyi District Court

The police tried to remove several tents of supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko near the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, but the activists did not allow them to do so.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of events near court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At about 12:30 p.m., police officers tried to remove Poroshenko's supporters' tents, which were set up in front of the building of the Pecherskyi District Court.

However, supporters of the ex-president entered into a confrontation with the police and did not allow them to do so.

As a result, several tents were damaged, but they remain in place.

The police surrounded the tents of Poroshenko's supporters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court will announce the decision on Poroshenko's preventive measure on Wednesday at 02:00 p.m.