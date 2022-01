Poroshenko's Defense Appeals Against Arrest Of His Property

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko appealed against the arrest of his property.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We filed an appeal," he said.

According to the lawyer, the complaint was filed with the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The lawyer did not specify exactly when the decision to seize Poroshenko's property was appealed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the property of former President Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason.

In particular, real estate objects, corporate rights, etc. were arrested.

Besides, Poroshenko's house in Kozyn near Kyiv was arrested.