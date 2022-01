The data destruction program is highly likely part of a cyber attack on government bodies.

The press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation of a cyber attack on government information resources that occurred on the night of January 13-14 is underway.

It is noted that the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection continues to analyze the technical data received from the affected government bodies.

At the moment, the use of the WhisperGate wiper program, according to Microsoft's classification for data destruction, has been recorded in several institutions that have become victims of the attack.

"Thus, with a high probability it can be argued that the defacement (replacement of displayed information) of the websites of the attacked government bodies and the destruction of data using a wiper are components of one cyber attack aimed at the greatest damage to the infrastructure of state electronic resources," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 13-14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of government websites.

The Security Service of Ukraine states that there was no leakage of personal data due to a hacker attack on the websites of state bodies.

95% of websites affected by cyber attacks have resumed their work.