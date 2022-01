Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko visited the factory of the Darnitsa pharmaceutical company on January 17. The high-ranking official saw with his own eyes the high level of efficiency and quality of Darnitsa's production, which fully meets the European standards. This has been reported by the press service of Darnitsa following the results of the visit.

“Coordinated interaction with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry is the key to national security in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and successful countering other challenges the country's healthcare system faces. The state is interested in developing long-term and systematic cooperation with the Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies,” Viktor Liashko stated.

According to him, the development of the national pharmaceutical production is one of the goals of the National Economic Strategy for the period up to 2030, which the government approved in March 2021.

Darnitsa is currently among the top 1,000 pharmaceutical companies globally. 62 ampoules with medications, 484 tablets and 14 drops vials are produced during every minute of working time at the company’s plant. In total, in 2021, Darnitsa produced 181 million packages of drugs, which is the highest figure in Ukraine, and 22 new brands. It is not surprising that last year the company once again took the first place in terms of production of medicinal products in the country.

It is worth noting that “Citramon-Darnitsa” tablets, recognized as the No. 1 drug in Ukraine against headache, are the only domestically produced drug that is included in the top 5 pharmacy sales. By the way, every seventh package of drugs on the shelves of pharmacies has been made by the Darnitsa pharmaceutical company.

“In modern conditions, powerful and innovative pharma industry is not just an important element of healthcare, but also an inseparable component of the country's national security. You can even say, its biosafety, considers the Executive Chairman of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, “The Ukrainian market is a priority for us, and therefore Darnitsa focuses on creating effective, safe and affordable medicinal products for Ukrainians.”

They note in Darnitsa that they are ready to cooperate with the government in the development of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry. Among the areas for further cooperation, they highlighted the development of biotechnologies, the introduction of innovative research methods, as well as the development of effective and safe means of combating COVID-19.

“With constant needs in the production optimization and complex technologies for development and research, pharma industry has always been at the forefront of innovative development in Ukraine. Borrowing our developments by the state is a natural process, and we will be happy to transfer it to an official format. For example, with the support of the Ministry of Health and the leadership of the country as a whole, Darnitsa can help create a full-fledged anti-coronavirus hub in Ukraine, which will provide both the country and Eastern Europe with vaccines, as well as preventive and therapeutic agents,” Dmytro Shymkiv noted.

Darnitsa is already exporting its medicinal products to 15 countries of the EU, the CIS, the Middle East and East Asia and is working to expand its sales markets. The company has been a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturer since 2002. The company's annual export growth rate is about 30%.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1930. It has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of the volume of drugs production since 1998. The company’s mission is to help healthcare professionals and patients improve the quality of life through science, innovations and accessibility for everyone. The company’s portfolio includes 210 brand names of medicinal products. The enterprise has 14 GMP certified production lines. Darnitsa products are exported to 15 countries. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.