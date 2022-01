VPN Network Used By Cybercriminals In 10 Countries Blocked During International Operation - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with foreign colleagues, have blocked a VPN network used by cybercriminals in 10 countries.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Department of Cyber ​​Police, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police and foreign colleagues - law enforcement officers from Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Latvia, the United Kingdom and the United States, under the leadership of Europol and Eurojust, neutralized a VPN network," it was said.

It is indicated that it was used by cybercriminals for attacks with ransomware viruses.

During the international operation, law enforcement officers gained access to 15 servers in 10 countries, including Ukraine, which hosted the VPN service.

This service offered services based on OpenVPN technology and 2048-bit encryption to mask IP addresses and get anonymous in the Internet.

The service was popular among cybercriminals.

In particular, in Germany, more than 150 cases of infection with a ransomware virus, which was distributed using this VPN service, were detected.

The victims paid the hackers about EUR 60 million in ransom.

As a result of the operation, the network infrastructure that was used in cybercrimes was blocked.

Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the attacks with ransomware viruses using this service.

