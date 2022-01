Weapons Will Be Assigned To Those Who Will Sign Contract And Serve In Territorial Defense Reserve - Defense Mi

Weapons will be assigned to those who will sign a contract and serve in the territorial defense reserve.

The Ministry of Defense, chaired by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, held a meeting on the practical aspects of deploying a territorial defense system (TDS).

It is noted that the formation of 25 brigades (one region - one brigade) as part of the TDS forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues, which will unite more than 150 battalions (one battalion per region).

The permanent strength of the TDS forces in peacetime will be 10,000 servicemen.

According to the staff of the special period, the units of the TDS forces will number more than 130,000 people, for which an appropriate reserve will be formed.

“The deployment of the TDS system will take place in three stages. Let me remind you that the TDS forces are a separate branch of forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the first stage, the brigades and battalions of the TDS forces will be deployed according to the establishment of peacetime. This is happening right now. In each battalion, a skeleton is formed from the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their task is to command, train and coordinate civilians who will conclude a contract for service in the TDS reserve and will protect the territory where they live. Due to these TDS reservists, each battalion will have up to 600 people. The formation of the TDS reserve for the states of the special period is the second stage after the organizational and administrative core of the military personnel is created in the battalions and brigades and the appropriate conditions are provided. Weapons will be assigned to those who will sign a contract and serve in the TDS reserve. It will be assigned for the duration of the exercises or in the case of certain situations," Reznikov said.

According to the commander of the TDS forces, as of January 17, 86% of the locations of the TDS units throughout Ukraine have been determined.

The pace of deployment of the military component of TDS is accelerating.

Before concluding a contract for service in the TDS reserve, candidates must undergo a medical examination, and those over 40 years old must undergo a military medical commission, because the TDS reserve will undergo intensive training.

“We are coordinating work in this area with colleagues from the Ministry of Health. We are also interacting with colleagues from the SSU. After all, only those who, under the leadership of the command and together with fellow countrymen, will take care of protecting their homes and the interests of Ukraine, should get access to weapons. I don’t even advise try to join the ranks of the TDS for those who have some other goals," the Minister of Defense noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Kyiv conducted a territorial defense exercise and checked shelters and hideouts due to the threat of a Russian invasion.