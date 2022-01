The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) refused to provide information on the list of seized property of former President Petro Poroshenko.

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked the Office for information on what Poroshenko’s property was seized.

"According to the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, an arrest was imposed on the property of P. (Poroshenko), owned by him, according to the State Register of Rights to Real Estate and the Register of Ownership of Real Estate, the State Register of Mortgages, the Unified Register of Prohibitions on the Alienation of Real Estate. In particular, these are real estate objects, corporate rights, etc.," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

At the moment, in the case in which Poroshenko appears, investigative (search) and other procedural actions are being carried out aimed at establishing the objective truth.

At the same time, the response states that more detailed information of the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is not subject to disclosure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has seized the property of former President Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason.

In particular, Poroshenko's house in Kozyn near Kyiv was arrested.

Poroshenko is suspected of having assisted the activities of terrorist organizations of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics" by prior conspiracy by a group of persons by organizing and acquiring coal from enterprises controlled by them for public funds of Ukraine, making the energy sector of Ukraine dependent on the Russian Federation and terrorist organizations.