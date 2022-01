152 Ukrainians Return To Ukraine From Kazakhstan Due To Recent Protests In Country

152 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Kazakhstan due to recent protests in the country.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"At the moment, Air Astana has operated 4 flights to the city of Kyiv (3 flights from Nur-Sultan and 1 flight from Almaty), with which 152 Ukrainian citizens have returned to Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry notes.

The ministry also reminded that regular flights on the Nur-Sultan - Kyiv route resumed on January 9, and Almaty International Airport began operating normally from January 13.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan, the majority of Ukrainians who applied to the diplomatic institution for assistance in leaving Kazakhstan have already returned to Ukraine or rebooked tickets for the next international flights.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry reported that 150 Ukrainians turned to the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan for help in returning to Ukraine, but due to the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, some of them decided to stay in this country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early January, mass protests in Kazakhstan did not subside for several days due to rising prices for liquefied gas.

The Foreign Ministry said that there were no Ukrainians among killed, injured or detained during the protests in Kazakhstan.