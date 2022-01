Russia Did Not Inform Ukraine About Evacuation Of Diplomats - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nikolenko

Russia did not inform Ukraine about the evacuation of employees of Russian diplomatic institutions from Ukraine.

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive information from the Russian side about the evacuation of employees of the diplomatic institutions of the Russian Federation from Ukraine. The embassies of other states in Ukraine also did not report intentions to evacuate their employees. For its part, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry does not plan to evacuate Ukrainian diplomats from the Russian Federation," Nikolenko said.

He added that the embassy in Moscow, the general consulates in St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, and the consulates in Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk are functioning normally in Russia.

Earlier, media reported that Russia began to take the families of its diplomats out of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 13-14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of Ukrainian government websites.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation said evidence to date indicates Russia was behind the cyberattack.

The Security Service of Ukraine states that there was no leakage of personal data due to a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities.