Judge Of Kyiv Pecherskyi Court Sokolov Who Considering Restraint Measure For Poroshenko Continues To Be In Del

As of January 18, judge of the Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv, Oleksii Sokolov, who is considering the measure of restraint for former President Petro Poroshenko, continues to be in the deliberation room to make a decision.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

"The judge is in the deliberation room," the Pecherskyi court reported.

At the same time, the representative of the court said that on January 17 no one called an ambulance to the judge in the case, as some media reported.

At the same time, the court noted that they do not know how judge Sokolov feels at the moment, since he is in the deliberation room.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 17, the court retired to the deliberation room to choose a preventive measure for Poroshenko.

The measure of restraint for the former President is being considered by the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Oleksii Sokolov, whom Poroshenko appointed by decree when he was president in 2017.

The prosecutor's office asks the court to take Poroshenko into custody or set a bail of UAH 1 billion.