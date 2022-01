Rapid Increase In New COVID-19 Cases Seen Last Week, Further Increase Expected - President’s Office

Last week (January 10-16) there was a rapid increase in the number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, further growth is expected.

The press service of the President's Office said this in a statement following a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Cabinet of Ministers, last week there was a rapid increase in the number of new cases of the COVID-19 - the weekly number of detected cases almost doubled: 55,000 last week against 28,000 the week before last," it was said.

It is noted that the number of currently ill people increased to 105,000 (from 93,000 people a week earlier), and about 11,000 citizens were hospitalized.

Due to the excess of the coefficient of identified cases, Ivano-Frankivsk and Sumy regions are currently in the "orange" zone of epidemic danger. The remaining regions of Ukraine are in the "yellow" zone.

According to forecasts, a further increase in the number of cases is expected, as well as in other countries, including European ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, almost 100,000 Ukrainians received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

At that, 29.37 million vaccinations have been made since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, in general, 15 million Ukrainians have been vaccinated, of which 14.28 million received two doses.

On January 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,072 over January 15 to 3,759,530, and the number of deaths increased by 78 over January 15 to 98,361; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 20.5%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 11.4%.

According to the report, as of the morning of January 17, a total of 3,759,530 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 98,361 deaths; 3,556,162 had recovered.

On January 16, a total of 5,072 new disease cases were recorded, 78 people died, and 2,520 people recovered.

Therefore, as of January 16, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (5,072 vs 2,520).

At the same time, on January 16, a total of 1,213 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 38% over January 15.