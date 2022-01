On the night of January 13-14, 95% of the websites affected by the cyberattack have resumed their work.

The Cyber ​​Police Department of the National Police announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"95% of the websites that were affected by the cyberattack on government information resources on Friday night have already resumed their work. Restoration of other resources continues," it was said.

At that, as the statement says, that the attack was more difficult than the modification of the home page of websites.

A number of external information resources were destroyed by attackers in manual mode.

It is noted that the short timeframe for the implementation of the attack indicates the coordination of the actions of hackers and their numbers.

At the moment, a version of a combination of three attack vectors is being worked out: supply chain attack, exploitation of vulnerabilities OctoberCMS and Log4j.

Also, starting from January 14, DDOS attacks on a number of affected public authorities have been recorded.

The working group involved international experts in order to reliably establish the source of the attack.Also, as part of cooperation with Microsoft, the version of the use of a wiper program that destroys data is being checked.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the night of January 13-14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of government websites.

The Security Service of Ukraine states that there was no leakage of personal data due to a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the Security Service of Ukraine and the cyber police are investigating a hacker attack on the websites of state authorities with the placement of provocative messages.