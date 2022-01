Without visiting the territorial centers of recruitment and social support (former military registration and enlistment offices), it is impossible for women to register for military service.

This is stated in the response of the Mykolaiv Regional Center of Recruitment and Social Support of the Ministry of Defense to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"To be registered with the military, it is necessary to arrive at a territorial center of recruitment and social support. Only employees of the territorial center of recruitment finally determine belonging to the military specialty by diploma, or entry in the work book, or work experience and KVED (Classifier of Economic Activities) of an individual entrepreneur. And it is also necessary to pass a medical examination to determine the degree of fitness for military service," the response says.

Therefore, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that at the moment it is impossible to become registered with the military without visiting a territorial recruitment center.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense urges women not to rush to register for military service, the transition period will last throughout 2022.

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the registration of women with the military as those liable for military service.