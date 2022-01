Prosecutors Asking For 2-Month Detention With Possibility Of Posting UAH 1 Billion Bail As Poroshenko’s Preven

Prosecutors are asking for a measure of restraint for former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of high treason, in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of posting a bail of UAH 1 billion.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of events near the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Detention for a period of two months within the term of the next sitting," the prosecutor read out.

He also noted that Poroshenko has the opportunity to post a bail of UAH 1 billion.

Besides, prosecutors propose to confiscate Poroshenko's foreign passport for the duration of his detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 17, the plane with Poroshenko arrived in Ukraine.

More than 1,000 people were waiting for his arrival.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation tried to hand over a subpoena to Poroshenko at the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky, but he refused to receive it.

The SBI stated that during the delivery of procedural documents, people from Poroshenko's entourage used physical force against the SBI employees.

The court sitting on the election of a measure of restraint for Poroshenko continues.