Former energy and coal industry minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn, suspected of assisting terrorist organizations of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), has been put on the international wanted list, his location is unknown.

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) communication adviser Tetiana Sapiyan has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has put Demchyshyn on the international wanted list, and a court green-lit his detention.

Earlier, Demchyshyn had ignored his questioning at the SBI.