Judge Appointed By Poroshenko In 2017 Will Consider His Measure Of Restraint

A Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv judge Oleksii Sokolov, who was appointed with a presidential decree of Poroshenko back in 2017, will consider a measure of restraint for now-former president Petro Poroshenko.

That follows from the respective presidential decree, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sokolov was appointed as a Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv judge on November 2, 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has arrived at the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv a measure of restraint is expected to be considered at.

Poroshenko looks cheerfully.

Approaching the court, he greeted his supporters, who had gathered near the building.

The ex-President embraced some participants of the rally in his support.

At the moment, Poroshenko speaks to his supporters at the entrance to the court.

Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) tried to provide former president Petro Poroshenko with a court summon at the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky, however, he refused to accept it.

According to the SBI, Poroshenko refused to take the summon notification.

Poroshenko, suspected of high treason, has headed to court.

Poroshenko added he was expecting his supporters to come to court to support him.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has appointed a hearing for Monday to consider a criminal case upon illegal coal supply to temporarily occupied territories as well as upon assisting terrorist organizations of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

On Monday, Poroshenko returned to Ukraine from Warsaw.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.