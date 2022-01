The Ministry of Defense will form a personnel reserve according to the new standards for the first time.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the assessment of military personnel based on the results of their service activities in 2021, with the simultaneous provision of conclusions on their compliance with their positions, as well as the determination of prospects for further service use. Based on its results, a Reserve of candidates for promotion and a Personnel reserve for promotion to positions, appointments to which are agreed with the President, will be formed," the statement says.

It is noted that the personnel reserve will be compiled for the first time, and in the future, its feature will be the determination by the Commission of the Ministry of Defense for the selection of candidates for appointment to positions of the rating of each serviceman based on an assessment of his performance, taking into account additional criteria of business, moral, professional and individual qualities.

According to the order of the President dated April 30, 2021 No. 1520/y, the submission for consideration of candidates for positions, appointments to which are agreed with the President, will be carried out according to the rating principle, exclusively from among the persons included in the personnel reserve.

At the same time, the same approach will be applied in the formation of the reserve for the remaining positions, staffed by senior officers.

Candidates for positions appointed by the President will also be considered by the Selection Committee, based on the results of which a rating list will be formed and sent to the Office of the President.

The reserve, approved by the Minister of Defense, includes the following typical positions:

- senior officers, except for positions appointed by the President;

- officers, the apparatus of the Ministry of Defense (regardless of the staff and position category);

- officers of the Armed Forces, military units, institutions directly subordinate to the Ministry of Defense with the staff category "colonel".

According to the innovations, the approval of the reserve will now take place until March 30.

Also, a key difference is the granting of the right to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to approve the reserve, which includes posts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the staffing categories "colonel", except for posts appointed by the minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense intends to introduce the ability to register conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists on the Diia portal.